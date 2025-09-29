Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Awez Darbar has been evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

His elimination took place on Sunday, after he was nominated alongside Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, and Neelam Giri.

Awez, a well-known social media content creator, could not survive the show despite having a strong fan base outside the house. His eviction came just a day after his sister-in-law and actress, Gauahar Khan, entered the 'Bigg Boss' house to give him a reality check during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.

Speaking to him, Gauahar had said, "Aap ka waha par kya ho raha hai, Awez? If you don't fight your battle, who will? Aap bilkul chup ho un muddon pe jahan par aapko bolna chahiye (Awez, what's happening with you? Why are you not speaking up for the causes that need your input?) If you get lost, then you have no chance in this show."

Over the past few weeks, Awez's performance had been seen as weak. Even host Salman Khan had bashed Awez time and again, asking him to play more strongly.

Awez had entered the 'Bigg Boss' house with his girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, who was the first contestant to be evicted this season, in a double eviction with Polish actor Natalia Janoszek.

Awez is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar and the brother-in-law of Gauahar Khan, who is married to Awez's brother, Zaid Darbar.

Meanwhile, the show has been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. The theme for this year is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, and others, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.

Hosted by Salman Khan, 'Bigg Boss 19' streams on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m. (ANI)

