Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish has spoken out against AI-generated images of her attending the 2025 Met Gala, which sparked criticism online.

In a video shared on her Instagram Story, Eilish laughed at the negative reactions, revealing she was not even at the event.

Also Read | #RAPO22 Is 'Andhra King Taluka': Ram Pothineni's Upcoming Movie With Upendra and Bhagyasri Borse Called 'Biopic of a Fan’- Watch Title Glimpse Video.

"I wasn't there. That's AI," Eilish said, while eating an ice cream cone.

"I had a show in Europe that night. Let me be! I wasn't even there!" The singer was performing in Amsterdam as part of her 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour, which coincided with the Met Gala on May 5.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Birthday: Actress' Jamshedpur Fan Celebrates Occasion by Arranging Marriages for Underprivileged Girls.

Earlier, fellow musician Katy Perry also addressed similar fake images of her attending the Met Gala, captioning a post, "Couldn't make it to the MET" and referencing her own tour schedule.

Eilish expressed frustration over people criticising her supposed Met Gala look, and said, "Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year's Met Gala being trash... I wasn't there!," as quoted by E! News.

The 2025 Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which explores the concept of dandyism and its impact on Black style from the 18th century to the present.

The event's dress code, 'Tailored for You,' encouraged the attendees to get creative with suiting and tailoring. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)