Washington [US], April 29 (ANI): Blake Lively is the favourite of the Met Gala. Fans wait with bated breath to check her style quotient. But this year, the Gossip Girl actor won't be spotted at the event.

According to E News, the actor has confirmed that she won't be in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. But the fashionista has also said that she will be keeping an eye on this year's red carpet looks, which is based on the theme of 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.

"I will be watching," she told reporters at the reopening celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in NYC on April 27, and joked that she'll wear her beloved 2022 Met Gala look "on my couch on Monday."

At last year's event, Blake stepped out in an Atelier Versace gown, complete with intricate details and an oversized bow. Then, in a striking transformation, the bow was untied on the carpet to reveal green fabric.

It was an iconic and methodical ensemble that paid homage to New York City (and the Met Gala theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion") in more ways than one.

Ryan and Blake welcomed their fourth child in February. Blake did not say it in a straightforward way. Rather she posted a picture sans baby bump and wrote a cryptic note. The couple has three daughters, James (8), Inez (6) and Betty (3).

Ryan earlier shared how the pair's three daughters feel about the new addition."They're in. They love it," he said of his girls. "They're ready."

"I'm very excited," the star added of his own feelings. "We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited," reported People.

Lively first revealed her pregnancy with baby No 4 in September, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit. (ANI)

