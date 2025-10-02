New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Actor Bobby Deol took part in the Vijayadashami celebrations organised by Lav Kush Ramlila in Delhi, symbolically shooting an arrow to burn the effigy of Ravan, marking the victory of good over evil.

The event drew large crowds of devotees and visitors, who gathered to witness the age-old tradition that marks the culmination of the Navratri celebrations.

In the national capital, President of India, Droupadi Murmu, attended Vijaya Dashmi organised by the Shri Dharmic Leela Committee.

She extended greetings on the occasion of Dussehra, saying, "Humankind thrives with the victory of good. When the demon of terrorism attacks humankind, it becomes essential to hunt it. Operation Sindoor by the Indian forces is a symbol of the victory of humanity over the Ravan of terrorism. For this, we bow before and thank every warrior protecting Bharat Mata."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also attended the Vijaya Dashami celebrations at the PU Block Ramlila Ground, Pitampura.People celebrated the festival of truth over evil with the ceremony of Ravan Dahan in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Vijayadashami, calling the festival a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth.In a post on X, the PM wrote, "Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion.""My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country," the post read.

The 'Vijyayadashmi' or 'Dussehra', is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day, and with this belief, the culture of burning the effigies of Ravan began. The 'Vijayadashmi' also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival.It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar.

The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October. The festival also marks the start of preparations for Diwali, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijaya Dashami. Vijaya Dashami is celebrated with huge fervour across the country.

The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India. (ANI)

