Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): The makers of Bobby Deol starrer 'Aashram' released the teaser of part two of its third season on Wednesday. It is directed and produced by National Award-winner Prakash Jha.

'Ek Badnaam Aashram' is one of the most loved Indian series on the OTT platforms. It is set to dominate the screens once again with its upcoming season. The next season is set to premiere soon on the Amazon MX Player.

This riveting crime drama features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Bobby Deol, along with Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha and Esha Gupta in key roles.

The teaser of the series provides a chilling glimpse into Baba Nirala's resurgence to power, the unwavering loyalty of his followers, and the unsettling tension within his inner circle.

The new chapter marks a new segment in the nail-biting saga of betrayal, revenge and redemption. The teaser also has a soundtrack, 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko' by Saregama, laying the groundwork for an enthralling season.

Reflecting on his journey as Baba Nirala and teasing what's in store for fans in the new season, Bobby Deol shared as quoted by a press note, "The journey of Baba Nirala has been incredible, and the amount of love this franchise has received over the years is simply overwhelming. The intensity of this character, the adoration of fans, and the power of this story make it an experience like no other. I can't wait for audiences to witness the next chapter as it digs deeper into the world of Baba Nirala. This time, the stakes are not just higher but the drama is bolder, and the secrets even darker."

Producer and Director Prakash Jha added, "Ek Badnaam Aashram has successfully held up a mirror to society by exposing the dark intersections between faith, power, and exploitation. The response, over the course of three seasons, has been nothing short of phenomenal, proving that stories rooted in reality resonate far and wide. With the new season, we're peeling back even more layers, exploring the psychological grip of influence and the relentless thirst for control, where morality is often compromised. Fans can expect a no-holds-barred ride, which will surely keep them hooked across all five episodes."

Bobby Deol was last seen in the Tamil film 'Daaku Maharaaj'. (ANI)

