Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Amid the presence of Bollywood personalities including Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora, Amazon MX Player showcased its slate of over 100 new shows for 2025 at the StreamNext event.

The first edition of Amazon MX Player's StreamNext event featured global marketing leaders like Sir Martin Sorrell and Benedict Evans, along with key entertainment figures to discuss the future of content consumption in India, a release said.

Also Read | 'I Always Apologise Profusely': 'Suits' Star Gabriel Macht Feels Sorry for Fans Who Chose Law School After Watching the Popular Legal Drama.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at the platform, unveiled a lineup which included 40 new Hindi originals, as well as returning seasons of popular local shows like 'Aashram', 'Hunter', 'Jamnapaar', 'Half CA', 'Hip Hop India', Sixer, Who's your Gynac and Playground, the release added.

Some new series with innovative storylines were also announced, such as 'Bhay' which revolves around an Indian paranormal investigator. The show will feature Karan Tacker, Kalki Koechlin, Danish Sood and Saloni Batra. 'The Titan Story', which is an inspiring tale of India's first super brand, along with a new reality show, 'Rise and Fall' featuring Ashneer Grover and produced by Deepak Dhar.

Also Read | January 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 31.

"Today's gathering is all about bringing together the vast reach of Amazon MX Player, with ad tech that leverages Amazon's trillions of customer signals," said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Ads India.

Rise and Fall is distributed by All3Media International and was originally a Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group series for Channel 4, UK.

'First Copy' is set in the 1990s and follows Arif, a bright youngster from Byculla. He wants money and respect from his young wife and family, so he frequently resorts to petty crimes to make ends meet. He starts working for a film business run by Mahesh, an egotistical yet successful producer. The show stars Munawar Faruqui, Saqib Ayub, Gulshan Grover, Krystle Dzousa, Ashi Singh, and Meiyang Chang.

Another new title is 'Petty Cash', which takes place in present-day Purulia and follows brothers Latika and Palash as they attempt a harmless petty cash robbery at a local bank, only to be drawn into a perilous web of crime and corruption.

Viewers can also look forward to a new MX Vdesi series every week, dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, alongside an extensive movie library. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)