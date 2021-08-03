Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Members from the Indian film industry expressed grief at the demise of veteran film critic Rashid Irani.

From Anil Kapoor to Karan Johar and Randeep Hooda, several celebrities took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences.

"Rashid Irani was a kind soul, fair critic and truly a gem of a person...sending my prayers and condolences to his family and friends," actor Anil Kapoor tweeted.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took out a moment to reminisce his conversations with the late Rashid Irani.

"Rest in peace Rashid....I remember all our interactions and conversations so fondly.... Your insight on Cinema will always be treasured," he wrote on Twitter.

Mourning Rashid Irani's demise, actor Randeep Hooda posted a picture of the former.

"Cinema a little less loved today ..RIP #RashidIrani," he captioned the Twitter post.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar, too, expressed his grief over the sad news.

"My deepest condolences.RIP #RashidIrani," he tweeted.

According to a post on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Press Club, Rashid Irani, who was also a restaurateur, " passed away probably on July 30" at his home in Mumbai. He was 74-year-old. (ANI)

