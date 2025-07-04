Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): The cast of Border 2 is currently busy shooting for the film in Pune.

On Friday, Ahan Shetty shared his picture from the sets, donning a soldier's uniform.

Also Read | 'Who Wants To Be 20?' Kareena Kapoor Fangirls Over Brad Pitt's Look in the Movie: 'F1' (View Post).

A few hours ago, Ahan's co-star Varun Dhawan shared an image which features the former's hand covered with mud, a striking symbol of the raw, real portrayal of soldiers at the border.

Varun also shared a similar image of his own hand covered in mud.

Also Read | 'Heads of State' Star Priyanka Chopra Reflects on Hollywood Career, Say, 'I'm Nascent in My Work in the West, Excited To See What Will Unfold'.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh.

Backed by a stellar production team, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films.

The sequel promises to carry forward the iconic legacy of Border, celebrating the heroism, sacrifice, and unshakable spirit of India's soldiers.

'Border 2' will hit theatres on January 23, 2026. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)