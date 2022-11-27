Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): Borscht Belt staple Freddie Roman whose comedy was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs has passed away at the age of 85 on Saturday due to a heart attack at Boynton Beach, Florida.

The news of his death was confirmed by his daughter to Deadline.

According to Deadline, a USA-based news outlet, Roman had a long career as a comedian, working countless rooms in Las Vegas and other major cities as a reliable old-time jokester.

He frequently participated in Comedy Central roasts, when he took potshots at people like Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner, and Chevy Chase, among others.

At the age of 15, Roman, born and raised in New York City, was given the opportunity to emcee at the uncle and grandfather-owned Crystal Spring Hotel in the Catskills.

Before quitting show business to work in his father's shoe company, he worked briefly in the area. That didn't last very long, and Roman eventually returned to comedy.

Roman made appearances in the movies The Last Laugh (2006), Bittersweet Place (2005), Christ in the City (2005), Finding North (1998), Sweet Lorraine, and Welcome to Kutsher's: The Last Catskills Resort (2012). (1987).

His guest spots on television were on shows including The Tonight Show, Red Oaks on Amazon, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, among others.

He also appeared in the 2003 production of Catskills, a hit Broadway production.

According to Deadline, Freddie is survived by his wife, Ethel, and daughter, Judi Levin. (ANI)

