Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): As National Cinema Day was celebrated on Friday, the ticket prices were slashed to Rs 75. And interestingly, it has benefitted 'Dhokha: Round D Corner'.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kookie Gulati's directorial has raked in Rs 1.25 crore.

"#Dhokha gets the benefit of lower ticket rates [#NationalCinemaDay2022] on Day 1, has a healthy start [limited screens/shows]... Will be interesting to see how it fares on Day 2 and 3, when ticket rates return to normal pricing... Fri Rs 1.25 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

'Dhokha', which stars R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumaar, clashed at the box office with R Balki's 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist.'

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma produced 'Dhokha', which is touted as a multi-perspective pacy film based on an urban couple and promises to take the audience through the whirlwind journey during a day in the life of the couple.

Talking about his role, Aparshakti had earlier shared, "Attempting a genre that I have never done before is certainly a challenge, but it is something that I have been wanting to do for a very long time. Extremely delighted by the response I have been getting for the first look of the film. Let's get cracking with loads of action ahead." (ANI)

