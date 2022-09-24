Bollywood is not just a fraternity but it's an emotion for fans. The Hindi film industry is no more restricted to only India, but it's a global phenomenon. Be it actors, movies, songs, dialogues, plots or fashion, admirers of Bollywood take a lot of inspiration from the world of Hindi cinema. FYI, it's said that showbiz began in Mumbai in 1930s and today it's an enormous film empire. Apart from the glitz, glam and paps, Bollywood also stands for creativity, as content is always evolving via movies on the big screens. Having said that, today marks World Bollywood Day 2022 and it's time to rejoice. World Chocolate Day 2022: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh - Glimpses of 5 Celebs Binge-Eating Chocolate Desserts.

As on this special occasion, we at LatestLY would like to educate all the our readers out there with some interesting trivia about Bollywood that we bet you were unaware about. So, without further ado, let's get started.

How 'Bollywood' Came into Being

The Indian film industry dates back to 1913, when the first full-length feature silent film Raja Harishchandra (1913) was released. Later in 1931, the first talkie or talking film made was out. However, the term 'Bollywood' was coined in the 1970s and the word is portmanteau of 'Bombay' and 'Hollywood'.

Raja Harishchandra (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Longest Running Hindi Film in Theatres

As per IMDb, it's Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) which is the longest running Hindi movie in theatres. FYI, DDLJ still has its matinee show running at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. Further, SRK's film is followed by Sholay (1975) and Mughal-E-Azam (1960).

DDLJ Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

First Superstar of Bollywood

Not many know that Rajesh Khanna was indeed termed as Bollywood's first superstar. Some of his blockbuster classics includes Aradhna, Ittefaq, Khamoshi, Safar, Kati Patang, Aan Milo Sajna, Anand and Hathi Mere Saath among others. Before him, Hindi film industry saw great stars like Saigal, Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand etc. From Sridevi in Chandni to Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho, Bollywood Snow Songs Have Always Been Cruel to Its Heroines - Here's Why!

Rajesh Khanna, Dimple Kapadia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

First Rs 100 Crore Movie(s)

Now, you'll be surprised to know that there are actually three Indian films which have made it to the list. As Disco Dancer (1982) starring Mithun Chakraborty was the first Indian film to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide. Next, it's Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) that earned Rs 100 crore domestically in India. And at last, we have Aamir Khan's Ghajini (2008) which was first Indian film to earn over Rs 100 crore net domestically in India.

Disco Dancer, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Ghajini (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bollywood Flicks to Have Two Intervals

Did you know that Raj Kapoor's films Sangam (1964) and Mera Naam Joker (1970), are the two Bollywood movies that had two intervals? The reason behind the same is said to be the film's length. While Sangam was 3 hours, 58 minutes long, Mera Naam Joker had run-time of 4 hours and 15 minutes.

Mera Naam Joker (Photo Credits: YouTube)

That's it, guys! These were some of the trivia about Bollywood which were surely a great read. Happy World Bollywood Day to all the Indian movie buffs. Stay tuned!

