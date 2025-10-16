Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 16 (ANI): The Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) has postponed its upcoming 10th edition of the festival in honour of late music icon Zubeen Garg.

As confirmed by the organisers at a press conference, the film festival, originally scheduled for December 4-7, 2025, has been postponed to a later date in 2026.

The decision comes at a time when Assam has been mourning the loss of its most beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, a musician, filmmaker, and humanitarian whose voice and vision defined generations. With over 38,000 songs across 40 languages, Zubeen was not just an artist; he was an emotion that united people across the Northeast and beyond.

In an official statement, Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika said, "His passing is not just a loss for Assam, but for every individual who found their rhythm and identity through his art. As a festival rooted in this land and its people, it doesn't feel right to celebrate when the heart of our culture is in mourning. This year, we pause to remember, to reflect and to honour him."

The decision was made after careful consideration and discussions with the festival's internal stakeholders, advisors and core team, all of whom share the grief of losing Zubeen.

Pallavi Chumki Barua, Creative Director of BVFF, said, "We are deeply grateful to our filmmakers, partners, and audience for their understanding and continued support. BVFF is a celebration of creativity, community, and the stories that bring us together. While this year is a time for pause, we look ahead to returning stronger, with the same passion for meaningful cinema and cultural exchange."

Echoing the sentiment, Samujjal Kashyap, Technical Director of BVFF, added, "The 10th edition of BVFF was meant to be a milestone year for us, and it still will be. But right now, it is a time for reflection. Having had the opportunity to work closely with Zubeen Da, it is a very personal loss. And this isn't just me who is feeling it, it's the entire state, region, country and even people who knew nothing about how great a soul he was that are feeling this great void left behind with his passing".

Meanwhile, for the filmmakers who have submitted their work to the 10th edition of BVFF, the festival team has assured full refunds for all entries. Online submissions will be refunded directly through the platform, whereas filmmakers who made offline submissions will be contacted individually by the BVFF team to complete the refund process. (ANI)

