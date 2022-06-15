The trailer of the much-awaited film Brahmastra was unveiled on Wednesday morning. Putting an end to the hysteria surrounding the wait for the trailer, the makers of the film released the trailer around 9 in the morning and ever since it was dropped, people have been raving about how good it is. B-Town celebrities have also expressed their excitement and appreciation on social media. Many celebrities took to Instagram to shower heaps of compliments on the much-talked-about trailer. Brahmastra Trailer: Anushka Sharma Calls Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Film ‘Promising’ (View Pic).

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan took to the comments section of the actress's post and wrote, "Ohhhhhhhhhhh how absolutely amazingly stunning." Actor Riteish Deshmukh commented on Karan Johar's post and wrote, "Awesssomeeeeeeeeeeww!!!! Many congratulations Karan!!!!!! Can't wait to experience this on the big screen". Anushka Sharma expressed how amazing the trailer looked. She took to her Instagram account and wrote, "This looks so exciting and promising. Kudos team #Brahmastra". Brahmastra Trailer: Neetu Kapoor Is All Hearts For Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Roles In The Upcoming Film! (View Post).

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share the trailer. She wrote, "This is huge!! A first for Hindi Cinema. Feel such pride to finally see a glimpse of this spectacular vision!! Truly a world like we've never seen before".

Similarly, Ananya Panday re-shared the trailer on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Mega Mega Mega!!!" accompanied by lovestruck emojis. She added, "this is out of the world". Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared her excitement by writing "Wow Wow Wow (fire emojis) #Brahmastra".

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also shared the trailer on her Instagram account. Director Rakesh Raushan took to the comment section to appreciate it. He wrote, "Spectacular!" Earlier, during the trailer launch, Director Ayan Mukherjee had said, "Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, 'The Astraverse', I believe Brahmastra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India's most renowned names was a dream come true!"

Celebs Reaction to Brahmastra Trailer:

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Riteish Deshmukh

This looks Awesomeeeee my dearest @karanjohar - spectacular, magical, unreal. Ranbir, @aliaa08 , @SrBachchan sir you guys are breathtakingly amazing - Bring it On!!! Congratulations to the entire team of #Brahmastra Ayan, @apoorvamehta18, Fox studios, Namit Malhotra Prime Focus https://t.co/oGccgPpJkQ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 15, 2022

Pritam

Ayan and I had always discussed a certain feeling that we wanted to capture in the score of Brahmāstra. A certain spirituality, a ring to the heavens... something wild, powerful and emotional.https://t.co/3UlTm4vkY0 — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) June 15, 2022

Soni Razdan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Brahmastra- the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and will have a Pan-India release, across five different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film which is set to release in theatres on September 9, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

