Los Angeles [US], January 8 (ANI): Emmy-winning director Bridget Stokes is all set to direct a genre-bending detective story 'Zugzwang'.

In 2022, Stokes made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for directing a variety series, recognized for her work on HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, created by Robin Thede.

Now, Stokes wrote and will direct the fantasy-noir, which centers on a private detective named Lady who, the logline explains, "takes on a risky case in hopes of redemption, only to find herself pulled into an ever-expanding world of corruption," as per Variety.

Christina Elmore has come on board as a lead. The project will also feature Hannah Love Lanier ("Lioness"), Kathreen Khavari ("This Is Spinal Tap 2") and Angel Laketa Moore ("A Black Lady Sketch Show").

"'Zugzwang' is a story about confronting the parts of ourselves we've buried in order to survive," Stokes said in a statement announcing the project.

"Lady's journey is both thrilling and deeply human -- an exploration of what happens when we finally stop fighting the universe and learn how to dance with it instead." (ANI)

