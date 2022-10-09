New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): As the trailer of late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's upcoming docudrama 'Gandhada Gudi' released on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared words of praise for the project and called the actor "brilliance personified."

This upcoming docudrama is a tribute to Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. The PM took to Twitter and remarked that the late star lives in the hearts of millions globally.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Shares a Glimpse of His Laid Back Sunday (View Pic).

Quoting a tweet by Puneeth's wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Modi tweeted, "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. Gandhada Gudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour."

In the original tweet, Ashwini Puneeth, wrote, "Namaste [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of Gandhada Gudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you and would have loved to share with you in person."

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Shares Shirtless Photos of Ranbir During a Look Test for Brahmastra (View Pics).

Directed by Amoghavarsha, the project's teaser had been unveiled last year in December. The docudrama, presented by PRK Productions and Mudskipper, features Puneeth Rajkumar and Amoghavarsha exploring the wildlife, nature and its majestic beauty. It will hit the theatres on October 28, a day before Puneeth's first death anniversary.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last year on October 29, following a cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter and producer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)