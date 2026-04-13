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Los Angeles [US], April 13 (ANI): Britney Spears has entered a treatment facility, weeks after her DUI arrest, reported People.

The pop star has voluntarily checked herself into the treatment facility, suggesting that she has been prioritising her health.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Demise: Priyanka Chopra Calls Legendary Singer 'Eternal Voice', Says Her Art Shaped Emotional Landscape of Nation (See Post).

Earlier in March, the Grammy-winning singer was taken into custody and later released the following morning, as per police records obtained by E! News. At the time, she was arrested on DUI charges.

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success for well-being," a representative of the singer told E! News.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Demise: Amitabh Bachchan Says Legendary Singer Has 'Left an Entire Encyclopedia of Eternal Music'.

It is worth mentioning that Spears, in the past, admitted to issues with substances. She briefly entered rehab at Eric Clapton's Crossroads facility in Antigua in 2007, stated The Hollywood Reporter.

In January 2008, Britney Spears had a very public custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline, when she faced several health challenges and was even admitted to the hospital under a temporary psychiatric assessment ruling.

The January 2008 hospitalisations led to a conservatorship, leaving her father, Jamie Spears, in charge of making decisions about her career, financial affairs, and her estate.

The singer shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with Federline.

In October 2025, Federline expressed concerns about the pop star's behaviour, stating that it was "time to sound the alarm".

"It's become impossible to pretend everything's OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we're getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don't change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces," he said, as quoted by People. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)