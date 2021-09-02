Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears will not be charged over housekeeper's battery allegations as prosecutors have declined to press charges against her based upon "insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper."

According to People magazine, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced the news on Wednesday.

Britney was accused of slapping a phone out of her housekeeper's hand during an argument at her house on August 16 regarding the veterinary care of her pet dogs.

The singer's housekeeper, who is not working for her now- filed a report against Britney with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for alleged misdemeanor battery, indicating damage to the phone's screen protector. The housekeeper had no visible injuries.

According to a news release from the DA's office, obtained by People magazine, prosecutors declined to press charges against Spears based "upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone."

Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart in a statement said, "To its credit, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office has now, not surprisingly, formally rejected the misdemeanor allegation against Britney Spears, which the Sheriff's Department itself has acknowledged was a 'very minor' or 'extremely minor' incident, even as alleged, and there also was no striking and obviously no injuries."

"As I have previously stated, this was nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder -- an overblown 'he said, she said' regarding a cell phone. If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all," the statement further read.

Mathew also said that "this should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA's Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future."

TMZ previously reported that the incident occurred after the housekeeper took the songstress's dogs to a veterinarian, and they argued about her pet's health.

However, the source added that the report is a "complete fabrication" and she did not hit anyone.

Another insider told People magazine that Britney's pet dogs belong to are a sensitive breed that often has health issues explaining that, "she has gotten clear instructions about how to care for the dogs now," the insider said, adding that "the housekeeper no longer works for her."

Though the animals were reportedly taken away from Britney's house, the pop star was reunited with her dogs recently. (ANI)

