Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears has shared an update with her fans and friends after evacuating her home due to the deadly wildfires that have been ravaging parts of Los Angeles this week.

Spears took to Instagram to reveal that she had been forced to leave her residence and was currently driving four hours to a hotel for safety.

In her post, the singer wrote, "I had to evacuate my home and I'm driving 4 hours to a hotel," while also expressing concern for her fellow Angelenos affected by the devastating fires.

She continued, "I pray you're all doing well and I send my love !!!" alongside a video of mini doll shoes.

Spears also disclosed that she had been without electricity for the past couple of days and was unable to use her phone, writing, "I wasn't the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back !!!"

Several other high-profile figures have also been affected by the fires. Celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, Anna Faris, and Jamie Lee Curtis have shared their experiences, with some losing their homes.

Curtis, who lives in Pacific Palisades, spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that she had lost not only her local market but also friends' homes and schools to the fires.

She urged the public to assist with relief efforts and said, "Do anything you can... Give blood, donate, whatever you can do," as per People magazine.

Ricki Lake, who also experienced the loss of her home, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her grief over the destruction.

She wrote, "This loss is immeasurable. It's the spot where we got married 3 years ago. I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event."

At least 11 people have lost their lives in the wildfire crisis in Southern California, officials reported, according to a report by NBC News.

Firefighters experienced a brief respite as the strong Santa Ana winds temporarily died down, but these winds were expected to pick up again.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that at least 18 individuals have been arrested on charges such as looting and identity theft.

The Los Angeles Fire Department on Saturday issued a mandatory evacuation.

Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass in a post on X wrote, "A mandatory evacuation order is immediately in effect for the Palisades Fire from Sunset Blvd North to Encino Reservoir and from the 405 Freeway West to Mandeville Canyon. This area was in an evacuation warning and is now under an immediate evacuation order."

On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced he would initiate an independent investigation to address concerns over firefighters running out of water early during their efforts, describing the issue as "deeply troubling."

The largest blaze, the Palisades fire between Santa Monica and Malibu, was 8 per cent contained on Friday, meaning firefighters have been able to establish lines around that much of the perimeter to prevent the blaze from spreading.

To the east, firefighters have contained 3 per cent of the Eaton fire, near Altadena and Pasadena. Both fires now rank in the top five most destructive fires in California's history, The New York Times reported.

In a post on X, Newsom informed that the Lidia Fire is now at 98 per cent containment across 395 acres. US President Joe Biden warned that although the winds have died down, they will remain a threat until next week.

In a post on X, he said, "Earlier the @VP and I received a briefing from @CAgovernor, @MayorOfLA, and @FEMA_Deanne. While the winds have died down, we expect they will remain a threat until early next week. We'll keep working 24/7 to support state and local officials to fully stop these fires." (ANI)

