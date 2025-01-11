Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films keep raising the bar, dropping one exciting surprise after another. After teasing us with thrilling posters, the teaser of the film, and then the teaser of its first song, "Bhasad Macha", the full song is finally here—and it’s an absolute firecracker! While audiences were already hooked by the high-energy teaser, "Bhasad Macha" is here to blow you away. ‘Deva’: Shahid Kapoor Unveils Teaser, Calls It His ‘Most Challenging Film Yet’ (Watch Video).

From the very first beat, the music draws you in with its catchy rhythm, making you ready to groove. Mika Singh’s powerful vocals combined with Shahid Kapoor’s dynamic cop avatar and Pooja Hegde’s striking presence light up the screen. Shahid’s unmatched swag and mass appeal blend perfectly with Pooja’s elegance and fierce energy, making their chemistry magnetic. The iconic “Ala Re Ala, Deva Ala” chant intensifies the vibe, creating an electrifying experience that demands to be replayed.

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry is undeniable. Shahid’s raw energy is perfectly balanced by Pooja’s grace and boldness. As they dance together, their moves are in perfect sync, creating a high-octane performance that you can’t take your eyes off. The sharp, fluid choreography and their flawless execution of the hook step will have everyone mimicking it on repeat.

Watch ‘Deva’ Song ‘Bhasad Macha’ Below:

Choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis, Bhasad Macha features powerful vocals by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri. The song’s composition by Vishal Mishra and lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar further elevate the track, making it the undeniable banger we’ve been waiting for! ‘Deva’ First Look: Shahid Kapoor Channels Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic ‘Deewar’ Look in Intense Poster (See Pic).

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025. With "Bhasad Macha" now out, the anticipation for this dhamaka of a film has reached new heights!