Los Angeles [US], August 25 (ANI): Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson and John Griffin, who have earlier worked with each other in 'Call Me Kat', are now reuniting for Go-Love-Go, a semi-autobiographical indie rom-com that Griffin leads, wrote and will produce alongside Nell Teare (Bolivar), who is set to direct.

The project will also star Colin McCalla along with Katie Lowes, Brandon Scott and Cameron Cowperthwaite, as per Deadline.

Also Read | Vijayakanth Birth Anniversary: From 'Pulan Visaranai' to 'Ramanaa', 5 Fan-Favourite Movies of the 'Captain' and Where To Watch Them Online.

The film follows John (Griffin), who is newly out at 41 and fighting writer's block. After he wins a trip for two to Costa Rica, his best friend introduces him to West Hollywood, hoping to find him a travel buddy and a fresh script idea. However, John gets more than he bargains for when his writing research leads him to the heart of Tiago, a brilliant engineering student and recent immigrant who go-go dances to pay for community college.

'Go-Love-Go' will go on floors in Los Angeles soon. Griffin penned the first draft in 2008 and previously saw the script trend as the #1 spec comedy feature on the Black List website.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Makes LinkedIn Debut; Check Out Her First Post After Account Was Flagged As 'Fake'.

Premiering in 2021, Bialik, Jackson and Griffin's Call Me Kat was a Fox multi-cam sitcom starring Bialik as Kat, a quirky 39-year-old woman who uses the money her parents had saved for her wedding to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky. The show, based on the British sitcom Miranda, ran for three seasons. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)