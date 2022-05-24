Cannes, May 24: While the Cannes Film Festival brings world fashion divas to the red carpet, jury member Deepika Padukone stays one step ahead of her peers. She walked the red carpet on Day 6 of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The Om Shanti Om actor shared her jaw-dropping look on her Instagram story. Cannes 2022: Black Was the Colour of This Season; Check out Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan & Others in Their Hot Avatars.

On the red carpet, Deepika donned a black Louis Vuitton sleeveless and embellished gown and exuded charm with her contagious smile. Her metallic outfit includes lace sleeves, a deep V-neck, a bareback, shimmering feather-like tassel throughout the dress, black sequins decoration, and a snug silhouette that hugs her body. She looked stunning with her smokey makeup and her hair in a high messy bun.

She complimented her appearance with Cartier's statement diamond rings and diamond earrings, as well as matching black strappy stilettos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year.

