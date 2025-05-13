Cannes, France, May 13 (AP) The 78th Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday with expectations running high for what could be a banner edition.

All of the ingredients — an absurd number of stars, top-tier filmmakers, political intrigue — seem to be lined up for the French Riviera spectacular. Over the next 12 days, Cannes will play host to megawatt premieres including those of “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” Spike Lee's “Highest 2 Lowest” and Ari Aster's “Eddington.”

Things get underway on Tuesday with the unveiling of Juliette Binoche's jury, a three-film tribute to Ukraine and the opening night film, Amélie Bonnin's French romance “Leave One Day.” At the festival's opening ceremony, Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d'Or, 49 years after “Taxi Driver” won Cannes' top prize.

Cannes is coming off a 2024 festival that produced a number of eventual Oscar contenders, including “Emilia Perez,” “The Substance,” “Flow” and the best picture winner, “Anora.” Asked if he's feeling the pressure this time around, festival director Thierry Frémaux said the only kind of pressure he believes in is in beer. (Beer on tap in France is "bière à la pression.")

“Indeed last year was a beautiful year,” Frémaux said on Monday. “But at the very time when I was with (journalists) as the festival started, we didn't know if it was going to be a good year or not.”

Cannes is kicking off the same day Gérard Depardieu, one of France's most famous actors, was found guilty of having sexually assaulted two women on a 2021 film set. In one of France's most prominent #MeToo cases, Depardieu was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence. The 76-year-old has long been a regular presence at Cannes.

This year's Cannes Film Festival, the premier international cinematic gathering, is also unspooling following U.S. President Donald Trump's call for tariffs on movies made overseas. While Frémaux expressed sympathy for the cause of strengthening local movie production, he said it was too soon to comment on the still-unformed plans.

“I don't know what to say, really, about that,” Binoche told reporters on Tuesday when asked about the tariffs. “We can see that he's fighting and trying in many different ways to save America and save his ass.”

Along with Binoche, the other eight jurors include Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong, who was unable to attend Cannes last year for the premiere of his Trump film “The Apprentice.”

Berry, responding to Cannes' new protocols on attire for the red carpet, said she had “an amazing dress” with a long train for the opening ceremony but will wear something else instead. Cannes has outlawed nudity and dresses with long trains for its evening premieres at the Palais.

Cannes will follow up on Tuesday's festivities with the return on Wednesday of Tom Cruise. Three years after he brought “Top Gun: Maverick” to the festival, he's back with the latest “Mission: Impossible” movie.

Twenty-two films will vie for Cannes' top prize, the Palme d'Or. Those films include Wes Anderson's “The Phoenician Scheme,” Richard Linklater's “Nouvelle Vague,” Lynne Ramsay's “Die, My Love,” Joachim Trier's “Sentimental Value,” Kelly Reichardt's “The Mastermind,” Oliver Hermanus' “The History of Sound,” Julia Ducournau's “Alpha” and Jafar Panahi's “A Simple Accident.”

The festival closes on May 24.

In Cannes' Un Certain Regard section, three prominent actors are making their directorial debuts: Harris Dickinson (“Urchin”), Kristen Stewart (“The Chronology of Water”) and Scarlett Johansson (“Eleanor the Great”).

Geopolitics are likely to play a starring role at Cannes, which is beginning by screening three 2025 Ukraine documentaries: “Zelensky,” Bernard-Henri Lévy's “Notre Guerre” and The Associated Press-Frontline coproduction “2000 Meters to Andriivka,” by “20 Days in Mariupol” Oscar-winner Mstyslav Chernov.

“This Ukraine Day' is a reminder of the commitment of artists, authors and journalists to tell the story of this conflict in the heart of Europe,” the festival said in a statement.

Cannes will also celebrate its opening by turning to an old favourite. A restoration of Charlie Chaplin's “The Gold Rush” is to debut on Tuesday, timed to the film's centenary. (AP)

