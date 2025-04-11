Washington DC [US], April 11 (ANI): The 'Caroline in the City' actress Amy Pietz will join the cast of 'Elle', an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series that serves as the prequel to Resse Witherspoon's comedy movie 'Legally Blonde', reported Deadline.

Pietz will have a recurring role in the series as one of the regular cast. She will play the character of Donna, the no-nonsense high school secretary, reported the outlet.

Also Read | 'The Amateur' Movie Review: Couple Cool Moments Aside, Rami Malek's Revenge Thriller Is Held Back by Its Clunky Storytelling (LatestLY Exclusive).

The 'Paradise' actress now joins the previously announced cast of Lexi Minetree as Elle; June Diane Raphael as Elle's mom, Eva; Tom Everett Scott as Elle's dad, Wyatt; Gabrielle Policano as Liz; Jacob Moskovitz as Miles; Chandler Kinney as Kimberly; Zac Looker as Dustin; Jessica Belkin as Madison; and Logan Shroyer as Josh.

The show, created by Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries, follows Elle Woods's high school experience, which, according to Deadline, shaped her into the iconic young woman in the Legally Blonde movie.

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Reboot: Amar Upadhyay Aka Mihir Virani Shares Major Update About Ektaa Kapoor's Iconic TV Show, Says 'Fans Will Hear Something Soon'.

Jason Moore will direct the first two episodes of Elle, which is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios.

Pietz played Marsha in the hit Hulu series Paradise starring Sterling K. Brown. Her credits also include roles in The Office, Wolf Pack, Love, Victor, Modern Family, and Animal Kingdom.

Meanwhile, shooting for the series has already begun, reported Variety.

Lexi Minetree, who is often seen in small roles, such as in Law & Order: SVU and The Murdaugh Murders, is set to take on her first lead role as young Elle Woods.

The cast also includes Tom Everett Scott as Elle's father and June Diane Raphael as her mother.

The Legally Blonde franchise first began in 2001 with the hit film starring Witherspoon. It became a pop culture favorite, which later led to a sequel, a Broadway musical, and now a prequel series.

Recently, actors Zac Looker, Jessica Belkin, and Logan Shroyer were added to the recurring cast of Elle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)