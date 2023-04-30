Washington [US], April 30 (ANI): King Charles III's coronation has become a topic of discussion for everyone. Adding up to the glorifying event, 'Prince's Trust Gala' night was organised on Thursday to bring the spotlight on the donation work being done by the King's organisation. At the dinner, celebrities revealed their thoughts on becoming a royal monarch.

According to The New York Times, a US-based media house, New York City decorated itself in the royal glamour, attendees turned up dressed in gorgeously dressed avatars this Thursday. As King was unable to make it to the Gala night, his hair stylist Charlotte Mensah said, "His Majesty couldn't be with us tonight, I think he has something next week."

The Cipriani South Street in downtown Manhattan witnessed the presence of fashion royalties and actual royalties to give their support to King's charity work.

Famous fashion icons present at the Gala were Marc Jacobs, Margaret Zhang, Iman, Charlotte Tilbury, as well as Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, which helps young people access education and careers. The event raised more than $1.7 million which will be used for supporting education and making it accessible.

At the Gala dinner, several celebrities were asked the question whether they will like to be the royal monarch or the King and the answers were spot on.

Starting with Ivy Getty she said, "Way too much pressure."

Adding up to another unexpected answer Kate Moss said, "Leave it to them."

Rita Ora, who performed at the event, was more excited by the prospect. She was wearing a white Richard Quinn gown with evening gloves and was accompanied by her husband, Taika Waititi, whose shirt was unbuttoned deeply enough to reveal his chest tattoo. Ms Ora loved the thought as it helps her in thinking about the fairy tale she has always imagined being in Britain. "It's like in every fairy tale' Moss narrated.

She also explained what kind of experience she had when she met royals like King Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William, "Were all surprisingly down-to-earth. They're pretty fun," Ora concluded.

The model Winnie Harlow had another take on the concept of monarchy. She made a firm statement by stating, "I'm Jamaican and I would like for us to stand alone, and get our money back from them that they owe us, as Caribbean islands."

She also cleared the fact about why she attended the Gala dinner, "I wanted to stand forward as an example of someone who didn't have the opportunities but could push through." Ms Harlow seemed a great supporter of King's charity work.

The gala was hosted by Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, and American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie. (ANI)

