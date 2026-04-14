Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): The title track of actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya's upcoming film 'Chand Mera Dil' has been unveiled.

The romantic song, released on Tuesday, brings together singer Faheem Abdullah, music composers Sachin-Jigar, and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.

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Featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya on screen, the song showcases the lead pair in soft, emotional moments. The track arrives just days after the film's teaser was unveiled.

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The teaser, released earlier this month, opens with love-filled moments between Lakshya and Ananya. With the tagline, "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai," the film hints at a love that is deep, raw, and unapologetically intense. However, the story soon suggests an emotional breakdown, signalling that love alone may not be enough to sustain their relationship, as it grows heavier and more complicated over time.

'Chand Mera Dil' is presented by Dharma Productions. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the movie is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 22, 2026. (ANI)

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