Mumbai, April 13: A wave of grief swept through Mumbai as contestants from Indian Idol Season 16 gathered to pay their last respects to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92, on April 12.The young singers emotionally described her demise as the end of an era while reflecting on her enduring influence on their musical journeys. On April 13, the contestants arrived as a group at Bhosle's residence, where her mortal remains were draped in the Tricolour, a mark of state honour.

Manraj, one of the contestants, shared his grief, saying the team rushed to pay tribute as soon as they heard the news. "We have heard her songs since childhood. Being singers, we learn so much just by listening to her songs. I never imagined I would see her like this for the first time," he said. Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar’s Brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar Announces Asia’s Biggest Hospital in Memory of Late Music Icons.

Despite the loss, he emphasised that her music will keep her presence alive. "She hasn't gone anywhere. Her songs are with us, and as musicians, we will continue to learn from them."

Fellow contestant Anshika echoed similar sentiments, recalling her personal connection with the icon. "We have grown up listening to her songs. I even got a chance to share the stage with her in my childhood, which makes me feel very fortunate," she said. Overcome with emotion after seeing the final arrangements, she added, "It feels like an entire era of music has ended. No one can come back like her." Asha Bhosle Funeral: Legendary Singer Cremated With Full State Honours at Mumbai’s Iconic Shivaji Park.

Both contestants highlighted how Bhosle's vast body of work continues to serve as a learning foundation for aspiring singers.Anshika stressed that the legend's legacy would endure. "Her songs will always be with us. Wherever she is, we hope she continues to bless us," she said.

The atmosphere remained somber, with mourners from across the film and music industry present to bid farewell to one of India's most celebrated voices. Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a career spanning over eight decades.

Known as the "Queen of Indipop," she recorded thousands of songs across genres, from classical and ghazals to cabaret and pop, leaving an unparalleled mark on Indian music. Born into a musical family as the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and sister to Lata Mangeshkar, Bhosle began her career at a young age and went on to become one of the most versatile and prolific singers in the industry.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the country and beyond, her final rites are scheduled to take place with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 4 pm. On Sunday, PM Modi also mourned the demise of Asha Bhosle. In a heartfelt message on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep sorrow, calling Bhosle "one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known."