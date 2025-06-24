Washington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): The makers of Cillian Murphy starrer 'Steve' have unveiled his first look in the upcoming drama film.

Netflix has released a first-look image of the 'Oppenheimer' actor in the upcoming drama based on Max Porter's 2023 novella Shy, with Murphy in the movie's title role as Steve and Jay Lycurgo as Shy, reported People.

Directed by Belgian filmmaker Tim Mielants (Small Things Like These) from a screenplay by Porter, Steve also stars Tracey Ullman, Simbi Ajikawo and Emily Watson.

"Set in the mid-'90s, Steve is a reimagining of Max Porter's Shy. The film follows a pivotal day in the life of headteacher Steve (Murphy) and his students at a last-chance reform school amidst a world that has forsaken them."

"As Steve fights to protect the school's integrity and impending closure, we witness him grappling with his own mental health," the synopsis continues, reported People.

It concludes, "In parallel to Steve's struggles, we meet Shy (Lycurgo, 27), a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."

Murphy, Alan Moloney and Tina Pawlik make up the producing team for Steve, with Porter also on as executive producer.

'28 Years Later' director Danny Boyle, who has worked with Murphy multiple times in the past, including on 2002's 28 Days Later, revealed in interviews that Murphy, who starred as Jim in the original film, will also appear in 2026's The Bone Temple, reported People.

'Steve' is in select theatres this September, streaming from October 3 on Netflix. (ANI)

