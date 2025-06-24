Panchayat Season 4 the most awaited television series is now streaming on Prime Video,relatable web series with a heartwarming sense of humour that didn’t undercut the drama. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya It stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. The Series, which was released on Tuesday (June 24), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Kuberaa has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmuk’s Film the Latest Victim of Piracy?

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

Watch the Trailer of 'Panchayat' Season 4:

Panchayat 4 is produced by The Viral Fever, written by Chandan Kumar. In May of last year (2024), Panchayat's final season was aired.

