KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty (File Photo), Photo of the venue in Khandala (Source: ANI Photos)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Wedding preparations have begun at the Shetty household!

Athiya Shetty is reportedly getting married to her beau KL Rahul tomorrow in Khandala and while there is much anticipation around the wedding festivities, we have some exciting photos of the venue.

Also Read | After ‘Who Is Shah Rukh Khan’ Remark, Assam CM Reveals SRK Dialed Him to Seek Support for Pathaan’s Release.

On Friday evening, Suniel Shetty's Khandala household was all lit up and many guests were spotted wearing traditional clothes and dancing, celebrating the couple.

Check out these pictures from the venue:

Also Read | Srijit Mukherji on Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, Says 'This Movie Is Based on Experiences of IPS Officers'.

While the paparazzi couldn't spot the bride and groom, these photos come across as a delight and a confirmation that there is indeed a wedding happening. Neither cricketer KL Rahul, nor Athiya Shetty announced the news of their wedding officially.

However, earlier in the day, Suneil Shetty interacted with the paparazzi stationed outside his farmhouse and made a promise to them.

As the paparazzi congratulated the 'Dhadhkan' actor, he had a small interaction with them and promised that he would get his kids - Athiya and Rahul, along with the entire family for the official pictures.

He said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko." The actor then continued, "Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you."

This was the first official confirmation of the wedding from the family.

The wedding is speculated to happen at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala and, as per reports, it will be an intimate affair.

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India. Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)