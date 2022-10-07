New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): On the occasion of Sunny Singh's birthday, actor Prabhas, extended warm birthday wishes to his 'Adupurush' co-star on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Bahubali: The Beginning' actor dropped a picture featuring Sunny in ethnic attire.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @mesunnysingh ! Been great fun working with you brother. See you soon! #Adipurush."

The film 'Adipurush' is based on the epic Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil.

Prabhas as Raghava in the movie will be portraying the role of Lord Ram and Sunny will be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif will portray the role of Raavan.

The birthday boy Sunny Singh made his debut in acting with a short role 'Toh Baccha Hai Ji' in 2011. He also did 'Akaash Vani', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', also romantic comedy 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and many more.

On Wednesday, Prabhas attended Delhi's largest Ramlila, organised annually at the historic Red Fort grounds for its iconic celebrations where he was given the honour to perform the Raavan Dahan.

For the festivities, which the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee arranged, Prabhas was present along with his 'Adipurush' director Om Raut and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, ever since the teaser of Prabhas starrer 'Adupurush' has been unveiled, the film and its depiction of Ramayan has been a hot topic of discussion. The mythological movie has been slammed widely for its poor VFX and the "misrepresentation" of characters. Earlier, while speaking to ANI about Ramayana, BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash had said, "It represents this nation, its civilisation and its people. So no one can take it for granted, let alone a film director. I am angry and this misrepresentation saddens me".

'Adipurush' has been produced by T Series and Retrophiles. It is slated to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

