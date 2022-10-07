Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): The shooting for Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Agni' has come to an end.

Helmed by 'Raees' fame Rahul Dholakia, 'Agni' also stars Divyendu Sharma and Saiyami Kher.

Excel Entertainment, the production company of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, has produced 'Agni'.

Announcing the film's wrap, Farhan took to Instagram Story and congratulated the team.

He shared a picture of the film's cast with the director and wrote, "Congratulations team Agni."

The social media team of Excel Entertainment also shared a few pictures from the set to announce the film's wrap.

Reportedly, 'Agni' is based on firefighters and their challenges. Saie Tamhankar is also a part of the project. The film was extensively shot in Mumbai and Delhi.

More details regarding 'Agni' are awaited.

Apart from 'Agni', Pratik also has 'Gandhi' in his kitty. The Hansal Mehta's series will star Pratik as Mahatma Gandhi. He will also headline Jyotirao Phule-Savitribai Phule biopic. (ANI)

