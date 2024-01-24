Makers of the upcoming family entertainer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, unveiled a romantic song, "Akhiyaan Gulaab", on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor treated fans with a song video and captioned it, "Akhiyaan Gulaab out now. #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this Valentine's week, 9th February 2024!" 'Akhiyaan Gulaab' beautifully encapsulates the blossoming romance between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Chemistry Is Smokin’ Hot in This Human-Loves-Robot Romcom (Watch Video).

This love song is composed and written by the duo of Mitraz. Mitraz, whose composition and lyrics elevate the emotional resonance of the song, expressed, "Akhiyaan Gulaab beautifully captures the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The process of reimagining and crafting this love melody has been a heartfelt experience." Taking to Instagram, production house Maddock Films treated fans with the trailer. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Song 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan': Kriti Sanon Gushes Over Shahid Kapoor's Jaw-Dropping Dance Moves; Song To Release ON THIS DATE (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The trailer showcased that he eventually fell in love with the robot. The film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film will be out in theatres on February 9, and it also features legendary actor Dharmendra.