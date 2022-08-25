After announcing a split with longtime partner and pop star Shakira, Gerard Pique has moved on and has entered into a relationship with new his girlfriend. Named Clara Chia Marti, the 23-year-old is Pique's new beau and pictures and videos of the two kissing, have gone viral. The two were spotted kissing and dancing at what seemed to be a music event, reportedly on Saturday, and these have gone viral.

Pique Kissing New Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti:

BOMBAZO @socialitet5: Primer beso de Gerard Piqué con su nueva novia Clara Chía Martí tras la ruptura con Shakira #Socialité591 #WeLoveYouShakira pic.twitter.com/iS4Ykj4UGt — Rafael García López 🇺🇦🇪🇺🗽 (@RafaelGarciaLAF) August 21, 2022

Another Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ElGordoyLaFlaca (@elgordoylaflaca)

The Barcelona star Snapped with Clara:

Gerard Pique with his new girlfriend 🧐 pic.twitter.com/SknzUDp59M — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) August 24, 2022

