London [UK], September 15 (ANI): People of UK will mark the glorious life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral on Monday. The Queen breathed her last on September 9 and ever since the Royal Family and the people of the UK have been mourning.

The Queen's funeral is the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill's in 1965. A state funeral means that the UK Government has officially declared the day of the funeral as a bank holiday.

For the funeral, many guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe will fly to the UK.

The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey - the same church that hosted the wedding of Prince Williams and Kate Middleton.

Although the official guestlist hasn't been released yet, here are some names who are expected to be present for the funeral.

1. Royal Family Members

Most of the Queen's family is expected to be present. According to the New York Post, the list includes the closest family members of the Queen like King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Queen's daughter Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and Sarah, and Prince Edward and Sophie.

2. UK Prime Minister and other political leaders

Led by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, senior members of the UK government will be in attendance.

3. World Leaders

According to New York Post, around 500 dignitaries and heads of state have been invited. Among those invited to the funeral are US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Irish President Michael D. Higgins, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

4. Foreign Royalty

New York Post also reports that royal families from across Europe have been invited. The list includes King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Felipe VI and Queen Letitia of Spain, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Talking about who has confirmed their attendance so far, Indian President Draupadi Murmu will be in the UK between September 17 and 19 for the funeral. French President Emanuel Macaron has also confirmed his visit to the UK. From Nepal, their foreign minister Narayan Khadka will be there and from Srilanka, President Renil Wickremesinghe will fly to the UK to be at the funeral. (ANI)

