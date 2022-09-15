New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): While.... 'N' bomb was dropped again in the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan,' the host sparked the nepotism debate- outsider vs star kids with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Anil revealed he was insecure about Jackie Shroff's success.

During the almost hour-long show, conversations among the guests and the host swung from topics of infidelity, and role-playing to nepotism, and much more.

Also Read | Tom Hardy Birthday Special: From Bane to Mad Max, 5 Best Roles of the Actor That Showcase His Amazing Talent!.

Anil Kapoor revealed that he was insecure about Jackie's success after he bagged the big project under Subhash Ghai's banner.

When Karan Johar asked the 'Mr India' actor, about his view on Nepotism.

Also Read | House of the Dragon Episode 4 XXX Sex Scene Clips Leaked: From Oberyn Martell's Orgy to Daemon Targaryen Incest Sex, Steamy Videos From The Game of Thrones Prequel Go Viral.

Anil said, "I just don't take it seriously. I feel you just keep doing your work and your work speaks. This is a kind of question, especially if you are an actor, you can't pass on that legacy to your brother or son. You either have it or you don't. I remember when I started, there was Sunny (Deol), Sanju (Sanjay Dutt)."

Karan Johar interrupted him and brought Jackie's (Jackie Shroff) name. To which Anil responded, he was an outsider but he got his big break with a Subhash Ghai film and he became an A-lister just with the announcement.

He said, at that time, he was doing big roles and South Indian films and I did feel, you know kind of not feeling good about it. Yaar why. The day I signed a Yash Chopra film, I felt like now I am fine."

Karan asked, "Did you feel insure about Jackie's success at that time."

Anil admitted that by saying, yeah he became a huge success. And I remember so well and he was such a sweet guy. When we were shooting, whenever he used to get the autograph book, he always passed it to me to sign first.

However, these discussions might sound like Koffee staples to the regular audience of the show however, in an interesting turn of events, there was a new segment for which Anil and Varun played marriage gurus and shared advice with callers.

The first person on the call asked for advice from Anil regarding how to spice up his sex life, to which Varun recommended trying ashwagandha and practising making love at least three times a week.

Another caller rang in to ask Varun for advice about how to get intimate with his wife while living in a small house along with family members. To this Varun said, "I think when you are in your room, play some romantic music and it will also help with the mood."

This was followed by the rapid-fire round where the 'Badlapur' actor kept taking Arjun Kapoor's name as his answer for a number of questions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil will be next seen in an aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film's official release date is still awaited.

Varun, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He also has 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon in the offing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)