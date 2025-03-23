Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended a special screening of actor Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster film Chhaava on Saturday evening.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, revolves around the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and his courage in defending his faith and country.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Dismisses Abetment to Suicide Theory, Submits Two Closure Reports in Cases Filed by Actor’s Father KK Singh and Ex-Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

After watching the film, Deo, while speaking to media persons, praised the movie, saying, "Today, we have come to watch the film Chhaava. It is a film based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, who was Shivaji's son. How bravely he fought for the country, gave his life, and did not betray his religion--he did not accept Islam--this is the lesson of the whole film."

Chhaava has done exceptionally well at the box office, already crossing the Rs 500 crore mark. The Laxman Utekar directorial, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.

Also Read | Rakesh Pandey Passes Away; Veteran Actor Appeared In ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ and Bhojpuri Films – Know About His Life and Work.

Chhaava has also become Kaushal's highest-earning film, surpassing his previous blockbusters: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sam Bahadur, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recognised Chhaava's success, praising the film during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi. PM Modi acknowledged Maharashtra's contribution to cinema, stating, "Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai."

He also credited Marathi author Shivaji Sawant's novel Chhaava for bringing the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj to the forefront.

Meanwhile, the period drama hit theatres on February 14 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)