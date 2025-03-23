Veteran film and television actor Rakesh Pandey passed away on Friday, March 21, 2025, in Mumbai, due to cardiac arrest. He was 76. The actor, who worked in Bollywood as well as Bhojpuri cinema, was admitted to the Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, where he breathed his last. According to information available on the actor, he was an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and the Bharatendu Academy of Dramatic Arts, Lucknow. He was deeply involved in theatre and the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA).

Rakesh Pandey first starred in Basu Chatterjee’s film Sara Akash (1969) in the lead role of Samar and cast an impression, winning the President’s Award. Some of the Hindi films of Rakesh Pandey in the last 25 years include Champion (2000), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Indian (2001), Devdas (2002) in Camera and Electrical Department, Lakshya (2004) in Camera and Electrical Department, Black (2005) in Art Department, and The Rise Of Sudarshan Chakra (2023). His earlier films after his debut include Amar Prem (1972), Woh Main Nahin (1974), and Eeshwar (1989), among several others. Shah Rukh Khan Reflects on Turning to Alcohol After 'Devdas,' Calls It a 'Downside' (Watch Video).

On Hindi television, Rakesh Pandey was seen in the remarkable Bharat Ek Khoj (1988), based on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's book The Discovery of India (1946). The actor was also seen in Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan (1997), and in Chotti Bahu (2008) and Dehleez (2016). Mukesh Khanna Talks About Shaktimaan's Role as a 'Super Teacher' Who Inspired Kids to Drink Milk.

In Bhojpuri films, Rakesh Pandey was known for Balam Pardesiya (1979) and Bhaiya Dooj (1984). He reportedly acted in the first Bhojpuri TV serial, Sanchi Piritiya (year not known). Rakesh Pandey was the recipient of the fourth Bhojpuri Film Award for Lifetime Achievement. The actor portrayed his characters with honesty and had a good screen presence.

Rakesh Pandey's last rites were performed on March 22 at the Shastri Nagar crematorium in Andheri West, Mumbai. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

