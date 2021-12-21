Amid several sexual assault allegations against him, Sex and the City star Chris Noth has been dropped from the project The Equalizer. CBS and producers Universal Television have issued a statement about the same, reported People magazine. Karishma Tanna Birthday: The TV Star Has Always Served Fashion That's Uber-Chic and Sassy (View Pics).

"Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," the makers said in the statement. Noth, who shares two children with wife Tara Wilson, has denied the allegations by the three women who have recently come out with accusations against the actor who played 'Mr Big' in Sex and the City.

One of the three women also quoted him as saying monogamy was a "sham" even when married. A day ago, Noth was dropped by his theatrical agency -- A3 Artists Agency.

