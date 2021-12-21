Govinda celebrates his birthday today. This is one person who ruled the 90s like a boss. Despite the emergence of the Khans and others, his popularity was untouched. He was perhaps the most successful actor in that decade with humour filled movies ruling the roost. Anybody who grew up in that era or saw his movies at theatre in those days, will never deny the impact he had on their cinema senses. He was just too much fun. Govinda always wasn't the funny. He has done many serious roles as well like Shola Aur Shabnam, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni and more. But his rise as a comedy man was loved and liked by many. Even in this Twitter age, he manages to make people laugh. Some of the memes on him are just hilarious. Did You Know Govinda Turned Down Taal and Devdas? Here’s Why.

Our neighbourhood Superman with Spider-Man

Dc and marvel crossover Only possible because of #Govinda pic.twitter.com/wpcePJQfCD — pradumna soni (@pradumnasoni) July 30, 2019

The itti khushi feeling

The Coolie No 1 reaction

Govinda, Sushant Singh Rajput, Harshvardhan Kapoor; 5 Actor Who Were Sacked From Films Before Kartik Aaryan.

Superman to superman

Work from office dreams

