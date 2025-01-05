The Golden Globes will kick off the 2025 awards season, marking the first major event in Hollywood’s prestigious annual celebrations. This iconic ceremony will spotlight films such as Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and Conclave, among others, all vying for recognition ahead of the Oscars. Notable stars like Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande are among those competing for coveted acting honours. If you're wondering where to watch the Golden Globes and need all the details surrounding the event, don't worry — we've got you covered. Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gal Gadot, Vin Diesel and Others Named As Presenters!

Who is Hosting Golden Globes 2025?

Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser will make her debut as the host of the Golden Globe Awards, becoming the first woman to emcee the ceremony solo. In recent years, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted the event four times, while Sandra Oh shared hosting duties with Andy Samberg in 2019. Glaser’s solo performance is set to bring a fresh dynamic to the prestigious event, adding her unique comedic flair to one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

When & Where Are The Golden Globes 2025 Held?

The Golden Globe Awards 2025 will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The ceremony will begin at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET and will be broadcast live. For viewers in India, the event will air on January 6, 2025. Don’t miss this thrilling celebration as Hollywood’s brightest stars gather to honour the best achievements in film and television.

Viola Davis Receives Cecil B DeMille Award at Golden Gala

Ahead of the main event, Viola Davis was honoured at the Golden Gala: An Evening of Excellence in Beverly Hills, where she received the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award. The accolade celebrates her fearless portrayals of complex, powerful characters, underscoring her pivotal role in breaking barriers and reshaping the entertainment industry. For the event, she graced the red carpet in a stunning Dior pink silk pleated gown with cape sleeves, embodying elegance and strength in equal measure.

Viola Davis at the Golden Gala

.@violadavis was pure inspiration last night 💫 at the Golden Gala. Congratulations on receiving the renowned #GoldenGlobes Cecil B. DeMille Award! pic.twitter.com/lxOscrsTOm — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2025

Where to Watch 2025 Golden Globes Online?

In the United States, the Golden Globe Awards 2025 will be broadcast live at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET on CBS, with the option to stream it on Paramount Plus. In India, the ceremony will be streamed live on Lionsgate Play on January 6, 2025, at 6:30 AM IST. Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Earns Two Major Nominations at 82nd Edition of the Award Ceremony.

Golden Globes 2025 Presenters

This year's Golden Globe Awards will feature an impressive lineup of A-list presenters, including Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Colin Farrell, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, and Zoë Kravitz.

Top Contenders at Golden Globes 2025

The Spanish-language musical Emilia Pérez and post-World War II epic The Brutalist lead the nominations for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody as a Holocaust survivor seeking the American dream, is a strong contender for Best Film – Drama. Other notable competitors include Conclave, centred on the election of a pope, and two films starring Timothée Chalamet: the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and Dune: Part II.

Payal Kapadia's Cannes-Winning All We Imagine As Light received a nomination in the Best Motion Picture - (Non-English Language). Payal Kapadia also won a nomination in the Best Direction (Motion Picture).

For the unversed, the Golden Globes winners are selected by 334 entertainment journalists from 85 countries, a significantly smaller voting body compared to the Academy Awards' 9,000 members. In recent years, the Globes’ voting panel has been expanded, with organizers implementing reforms to address past criticisms related to ethical concerns and diversity.

