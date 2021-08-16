AwesomenessTV housed 10 of social media’s rising stars as they competed against each other to prove who will reign as the winner of The Next Influencer Season 2. To no one’s surprise AceBKing was crowned the Next Influencer. The show consisted of competitions to see who can make the best product video, who can create the best themed social media content, daily rankings, and much more.

It was apparent from the moment he walked into the house that Ace was in a class of his own, his personality is as original as it gets and he glowed with confidence throughout the entire series. During the series other members of the show often praised Ace for his authenticity, ability to light the room up and unite different walks of life. Ace instantly became the favorite among his peers, and it was easy to see that he was the influencer of all influencers. So who is AceBKing?

From Nashville, Tennessee, Ace is no stranger to the word “viral.” His comedic TikTok videos gain the views of millions across the world and his catchphrases are repeated by celebrities such as Megan Thee Stallion from the viral tiktok hashtag he created, #DoYouKnowYourMeganBaby which has gotten 1000s of people to use the tag and amounted to over 60 million views in the past year.

It all started when Ace began doing musicals in middle school, he would often be casted as the comedic character and it was the laughter he received from the audience that gave him the idea and courage to begin creating his own comedy content videos. By his sophomore year of high school Ace began his path as an influencer and 5 years later, his hard work has paid off. When we asked Ace why he creates the content that he does, he simply replied “to make people smile, everyone deserves to laugh”. In episode 7 of Next Influencer Ace talked about the hardships he and his siblings endured and how hard life became for him when he shared with the world his sexuality. Losing many people in his life at this time due to their inability to accept him for the person he was becoming was hard as he lost the bulk of people who he thought he could trust and lean on as a support system. Calling his influencership a “good escape” from the world he was living in, he used social media to create a world that would not only accept him, but accept everyone without judgment...and he’s doing just that. Ace’s fans know him to be their light in a dark place as he often encourages them to “be you”. Building this one of a kind brand has been no easy feat for Ace, but when asked if he would change anything about the process he’s taking he stated “ I would tell my younger self to be me, from the very beginning”.

Since his first time going viral Ace has been on a mission to show the world he is not “just a TikToker” but a full-fledged entertainer. He signed to SOSANI Agency in 2020 where him and his management team led by CEO, Tinashe Chaponda, have been working to grow Ace outside of social media by utilizing many of his other talents with current projects being worked on for his music, public speaking, modeling and of course more reality to TV opportunities.

When it was revealed that AceBKing was the winner and in fact AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer, Ace was overcome with emotions as were the other influencers in the house. It was clear to see Ace’s game plan worked….all he had to do was be himself. While Ace made this victory look easy, it didn’t come without drama, of course, but what’s a house full of influencers without some influencer drama? There were lies, secrets, shade and all the tea, but Ace stayed to his script and let his authenticity speak.

This is only the beginning for AceBKing, as he will be moving to Los Angeles soon to continue his growth. As of now he has worked with brands such as Rue21, HP computers, Truth, Google Be sure to keep up with him by following him on Instagram and TikTok by clicking the links below.