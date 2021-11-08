Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): While a section of social media users has slammed actor Chris Pratt over his Instagram post with his wife, his mother-in-law Maria Shriver has extended support to him publicly.

She has requested Chris to "rise above the noise."

For the unversed, a few days ago Chris posted a loved-up post for his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger that did not go down well with several social media users. In the post, he had gushed over his wife Katherine and their "healthy" daughter on Instagram. However, some fans interpreted the message as an indirect insult directed at his previous wife Anna Faris and the son they share, who has had some health issues over the years, reported People.

Reacting to the backlash, Shriver, former wife of veteran star Arnold Schwarzenegger and renowned journalist, commented a positive, uplifting message on Chris' post.

"I want to remind you today what a good man you are what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla what a great husband you are to Katherine what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have. I love you Chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life I'm proud of you," she wrote.

Shriver initially posted a sweet response on Chris' post, commenting, "This is so sweet now show us how you look at her and I can't agree more."

Chris and Katherine tied the knot in June 2019. (ANI)

