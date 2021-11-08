Gordon Ramsay celebrates his 55th birthday on November 8. He is well-known for his bluntness, blazing temper, strict attitude and frequent use of dirty words. In 1997, the British chef founded his own International restaurant group that is Gordon Ramsay Restaurants. By 2004, Ramsay was one of the most influential chefs in the UK. He is a man who has great knowledge about cooking and really short-tempered. So, he cannot deal with any such stuffs that hurts the soul of foods. His harsh and rude nature has made him more popular in the Television throughout the years. Chef Gordon Ramsay Shot for 'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted' Season 3 Amid Pandemic.

Ramsay is also known for hosting several TV programmes and competitions on food and cookery, such as the British series Hell's Kitchen, The F Word and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, apart from that, the American versions of Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, Kitchen Nightmares, Hotel Hell, MasterChef Junior, Gordon Behind Bars and 24 Hours to Hell and Back. After presenting so many shows on cooking we can say that Ramsay may have a fiery temper, but his way of handling the work and the food is something that helps all the chefs and restaurants to fulfil their targets. He is a perfect mentor on the field of cooking with classic tips on food. Gordon Ramsay Shocks Twitter with His 'going to Give This Vegan Thing a Try'.

On the occasion of Gordon Ramsay's 55th birthday, let's hear some of his insane food burns that are too rude to hear:

To round up this article, let's go back to another sayings of Ramsay which reveals about his unique way of teaching his students (chefs) in a kitchen. "I train my chefs completely different to anyone else. My young girls and guys, when they come to the kitchen, the first thing they get is a blindfold. They get blindfolded and they get sat down at the chef’s table… Unless they can identify what they’re tasting, they don’t get to cook it." We wish this great chef, TV personality, restaurateur and writer Many Many Happy Returns of The Day!

