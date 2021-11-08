Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor celebrates her birthday on November 8. The chirpy actress who got married last year has disappeared from the small screen scenario but she's out there on social media, all day, every day. Niti is quite a social media fanatic and loves keeping her fans updated about her whereabouts. From sharing reels to her stunning pictures, Taylor likes to keep her fans updated about everything and we are all hearts for it. Niti Taylor: ‘Parikshit and I Were Very Good Friends Back In School’.

If you are amongst her 2.6 million fans on Instagram, you'd know that her goofy videos aren't the only entertaining factor about it. Her sartorial pics are equally delightful. Niti's casual and girl-next-door kinda fashion is something that made us fall in love with her. She likes keeping it simple and fuss-free. From traditional shararas to cutesy dresses, Taylor's wardrobe is filled with amazing pieces that girls out there can seek inspiration from. Her style is easy to imitate and even pocket friendly at times. Don't believe us? Check out some of her pics below. Niti Taylor aka Mannat From Ishqbaaz Loves Red Outfits: 5 Times the Cute TV Actress Rocked the Colour of Love.

Keeping it Chic and Simple

Some Traditional Outfit Inspiration

Are You Ready for Brunch?

Karwa Chauth has to Have a Red Saree

Pretty in Pink

Winter Fashion Done Right!

Hey Missy!

Niti tied the knot with her hubby, Parikshit Bawa in August 2020. The couple is head over heels in love with each other and she even got his name inked on her ring finger. Well, we bet Pariskshit has an equally special surprise planned for his ladylove on her special day. Here's looking forward to seeing their pictures on social media.

Happy Birthday, Niti Taylor!

