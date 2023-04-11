Los Angeles [US], April 11 (ANI): Chrissy Teigen has come out in support of her husband John Legend who was recently slammed by a section of social media users for carrying his daughter Esti in a baby wrap.

Teigen shared several snaps from her family's trip to Venice, Italy, on Instagram Saturday, including one that showed Legend using a fuzzy swaddle to cradle their baby girl against his chest, Page Six reported.

The pictures caught netizens' attention.

"Can u please give them some advices [sic]?" the troll wrote in a since-deleted comment while tagging someone who could potentially explain "how to wear the carrier right."

But the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 37, did not take the unsolicited parenting advice lightly and supported the way the "All of Me" singer, 44, held their infant.

"'right' is how she is comfortable," she responded in the comments section, adding that Esti was "safe and happy."

Teigen explained that her bundle of joy does not like being strapped "high and tight" in the wrap and prefers "to look around and see her daddy."

The Cravings All Together author and Legend tied the knot in 2013. Three years after their nuptials, the duo welcomed their first daughter, Luna, in April 2016. Two years after giving birth to Luna, Legend and the Utah native expanded their family with son Miles.(ANI)

