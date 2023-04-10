Chrissy Teigen has shared some lovely pictures on Instagram with her family from their vacation. Chrissy along with her husband John Legend and their three kids celebrated Easter 2023 in Italy. From exploring amazing locales to playing UNO, this family of five indeed had a great Easter this year. Chrissy Teigen Treats Fans With Adorable Pics of Daughter Esti Maxine Stephens!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend With Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)