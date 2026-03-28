New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Several cities across the nation observed Earth Hour today by switching off the lights to conserve energy. This event was observed from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm across the country.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). According to the website of the same, Earth Hour has been known for the "lights off" moment, with individuals from around the globe switching off their lights to show symbolic support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it.

Also Read | Singer Duffy To Tell Story of Kidnapping and Survival in New Disney Plus and Hulu Documentary.

It was observed in Delhi today when the lights at the iconic India Gate and Akshardham were turned off to conserve energy. Earth Hour was observed from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM across the country.

The Earth Hour was also observed in Hyderabad as lights at Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat were turned off to conserve energy.

Also Read | Katy Perry and Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Quip About Age Gap in Playful New Date Night Photos (View Post).

The global movement was also observed in Bhopal as lights at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station were turned off to conserve energy between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

It was also observed in Mumbai as lights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus were turned off to conserve energy.

The Government of Uttarakhand also announced on Friday that it will observe 'Earth Hour' on March 28. Residents across the state were urged to switch off all non-essential lights and electrical appliances during the one-hour period between 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)