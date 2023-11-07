Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with producers, directors and artists from the film industry on the second day of the roadshow organized in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chief Minister also invited people associated with the cinema world to the Global Investor Summit to be held in Dehradun on December 8-9.

Many actors, producers and directors including actor Jeetendra, director Vivek Agnihotri, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Ramesh Taurani, Raj Shandilya, Rahul Rawail, Deepak Dobriyal were present.

He discussed the possibilities of the film industry in Uttarakhand and many suggestions were also given by people associated with the film industry.

Welcoming all the film personalities, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that apart from Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh, Uttarakhand has evergreen rivers like Badri Kedar and Ganga-Yamuna. The Chief Minister said that the country is the most beautiful and best destination in the world for shooting in the state. Beautiful places like Nainital, Mussoorie, Auli, Chakrata, Pithoragarh, Munsiyari Chopta-Harsil, and Valley of Flowers are also available in Uttarakhand.

He added, "In the last few years many new shooting destinations have also developed in the state. Now good connectivity and better housing arrangements are available in the state."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Adi Kailash Yatra, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that after the Prime Minister's visit, the number of tourists is increasing rapidly at high Himalayan places like Jyolikang, Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Dhami said that the state government is running many schemes in the state for filmmakers, producers and directors making web series.

He said that the state government is continuously making efforts to create a better environment for film shooting in Uttarakhand. He said that under the Film Policy and the new Service Sector Policy, the establishment of film cities, film institutes, new shooting studios, new production houses, new post-production houses, and new cinemas were included for the promotion of film and media.

Filmmakers also expressed gratitude for the support received by the Uttarakhand government during film shooting and also showed enthusiasm for film shooting in Uttarakhand.

Director Vivek Agnihotri said that during film shooting in Uttarakhand, there is better support from the government, police and administration.

He said that during the shooting of the film "The Kashmir Files", he received unprecedented support from the Uttarakhand government during the Covid period, Agnihotri has also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for this. During this period, many film/web series producers showed eagerness to shoot in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

