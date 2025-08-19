Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said that the state government will develop Hyderabad City as a top-notch hub for filmmaking in the country soon.

According to Telangana CMO, the Chief Minister assured that all kinds of support would be extended to promote the film industry in Hyderabad.

The 71st National Film Award winners in different categories met CM Revanth Reddy at his residence. During the meeting, the film producers brought to the attention of the Chief Minister the challenges being faced by the film industry in film production.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated the National Film Award winners, including the 2023 action drama film 'Bhagavanth Kesari' director Anil Ravipudi, Telugu superhero film 'Hanu-Man' director Prasanth Varma, along with its visual effects team members Venkat and Srinivas, fight masters Nandu and Prithvi, coming-of-age romantic drama film 'Baby' movie director Sai Rajesh, and singer Rohit.

According to CM office, 'Hanu-Man' movie producers Chaitanya Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, 'Baby' movie producer SKN, 'Bhagavanth Kesari' producer Garapati Sahu and others were also present. (ANI)

