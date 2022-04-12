The CMT Music Awards, which is a fan-voted awards show for country music videos and television performances, was held on Monday at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. As per Billboard, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean won the top award, video of the year, for their hit collaboration 'If I Didn't Love You', extending her tally of CMT Awards to 25, which is more than any other artist. Grammys 2022: Music Awards Show To Have a Special Segment Dedicated to Ukraine.

Airing on CBS for the first time, the CMT Awards hosted a galore of stars like Anthony Mackie, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, and many other notable artists. Grammys 2022: Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion To Present the Music Awards Show.

Here's a complete list of the winners:

Video Of The Year:

Cody Johnson - ''Til You Can't'

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - 'If I Didn't Love You' (Winner)

Kane Brown - 'One Mississippi'

Video Of The Year (Female):

Brandi Carlile - 'Right on Time'

Gabby Barrett - 'Footprints on The Moon'

Kacey Musgraves - 'justified'

Maren Morris - 'Circles Around This Town'

Mickey Guyton - 'Remember Her Name'

Miranda Lambert - 'If I Was a Cowboy' (Winner)

Tenille Arts - 'Back Then, Right Now'

Video Of The Year (Male):

Cody Johnson - ''Til You Can't' (Winner)

Eric Church - 'Heart on Fire'

Kane Brown - 'One Mississippi'

Luke Bryan - 'Waves'

Luke Combs - 'Forever After All'

Thomas Rhett - 'Country Again'

Walker Hayes - 'Fancy Like'

Group/Duo Video Of The Year:

Brothers Osborne - 'I'm Not for Everyone'

Dan + Shay - 'Steal My Love'

Maddie & Tae - 'Woman You Got' (Winner)

Old Dominion - 'I Was on a Boat That Day'

Parmalee - 'Take My Name'

Zac Brown Band - 'Same Boat'

Breakthrough Video Of The Year:

Breland - 'Cross Country'

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion - 'I Can't'

Elvie Shane - 'My Boy'

Parker McCollum - 'To Be Loved by You' (Winner)

Priscilla Block - 'Just About Over You'

Tenille Arts - 'Back Then, Right Now'

Collaborative Video Of The Year:

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, 'Never Wanted to Be That Girl'

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, 'Thinking 'Bout You'

Nelly feat. Florida Georgia Line, 'Lil Bit'

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, 'If I Didn't Love You' (Winner)

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, 'Freedom Was a Highway'

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, 'Buy Dirt'

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, 'Half of My Hometown'

CMT Performance Of The Year:

Brothers Osborne, 'Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve' (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait, 'Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone' (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride) (Winner)

H.E.R. & Chris Stapleton, 'Hold On' (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown, 'Three Wooden Crosses' (from CMT Artist of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini & Paul Klein, 'I Quit Drinking' (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland, 'Friendship Train' (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland, 'Ride Wit Me' (from CMT Crossroads)

CMT Digital-First Performance Of The Year:

Brittney Spencer, 'Sober & Skinny'

Carly Pearce, 'Dear Miss Loretta'

Cody Johnson, 'Dear Rodeo' (Winner)

Jon Pardi, 'On the Other Hand'/'Forever and Ever, Amen'

Josh Turner, Live

Lainey Wilson, 'Things a Man Oughta Know'

Trending Comeback Song Of The Year:

Alan Jackson, 'Freight Train'

Brooks & Dunn, 'Neon Moon'

Dolly Parton, '9 to 5'

Reba McEntire, 'I'm a Survivor'

Sara Evans, 'Suds in the Bucket'

Shania Twain, 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'

Taylor Swift, 'Love Story (Taylor's Version)' (Winner). (ANI)

